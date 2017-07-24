  • eat
Pictures From Here: Photo Exhibit Captures the Spirit of the City

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

"Paddler, Mouth of the Seymour" by Rodney Graham. (Photo: Rodney Graham/303 Gallery, New York)

To Sep. 4, 2017 See the city through the lens of famed local photographers in Pictures From Here at the Vancouver Art Gallery. The exhibit highlights the emergence of photo-conceptualism, a movement that brought the city international attention as a centre for contemporary art. Skilful snaps by luminaries such as Fred Herzog, Roy Arden, Jeff Wall and Rodney Graham (“Paddler, Mouth of the Seymour,” pictured) act as a counterbalance to the lyrical landscapes that had dominated the Canadian art-making tradition. Now that’s a fresh perspective.

