Leadership Award: David Hawksworth

By TIM PAWSEY

Few individuals have had as much impact on Vancouver’s dining scene as David Hawksworth. Arguably the city’s most high-profile chef, Hawksworth is pre-eminent as the driving force behind Hawksworth Restaurant and the recently opened, more casual Nightingale.

With the first restaurant’s launch and enduring success (Vancouver Magazine named it best upscale restaurant five years in a row), he helped cement the return of fine dining in the post-recession era. Not content to rest on his laurels, in 2013 he launched the Hawksworth Young Chef Scholarship Competition, which annually awards $10,000 to the winner and provides considerable exposure. The chef says his motivation for establishing the competition and scholarship stemmed from his time in the UK, where “there are lots of great cooks.” He says, “Many people enter the Roux Scholarship, which is classically French, and truly promotes being a chef.” Missing in Canada, he felt, was a major competition that represents the day-to-day life of what chefs really do and how they operate. “Making a [contest] platter is one thing. But preparing a restaurant dish is another skill altogether. I really wanted to do something that would help get chefs motivated to follow the fine dining style,” he says. Now in its fifth year, the competition attracts entrants from across the country.

Hawksworth’s advice for newbies? “Have a very clear plan. Work as hard as you can. And go to work for people who you feel can help make you really well-versed in your chosen field. Work for the best you can—and start as young as possible.” He adds, “It’s a race against time in this game.”

