Larger than Life

By SHERI RADFORD

Jan 31-Feb 19 There’s no horsing around in Cavalia: Odysseo. The largest touring show on the planet comes to the Olympic Village and features precise choreography of 65 horses and 48 riders, acrobats, aerialists, dancers and musicians. The end result is an epic production filled with breathtaking moments: horses galloping through sweeping vistas (thanks to the world’s largest projection screen), a giant merry-go-round filled with live horses, and an on-stage lake for the water-filled grand finale. You heard that straight from the horse’s mouth.