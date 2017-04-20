Land of Smiles

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

There’s nothing like a traditional massage on one of Thailand’s beautiful beaches, but the Phuket room at Smile Thai Wellness is a close second. The beach-themed oasis is one of 14 treatment rooms that are inspired by destinations across the Southeast Asian kingdom. Traditional Thai massage draws from its 2,500-year history, working to harmonize and align the body’s energies through compression, acupressure and actively stretching aching limbs into glorious submission. Expect to feel relaxed and invigorated. That means more energy for sightseeing, even if the sights are inside another of the spa’s tranquil treatment rooms.