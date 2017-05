By SHERI RADFORD

May 18 Attention, fans of figure skating: Investors Group Stars on Ice presented by Lindt is bringing some of Canada’s biggest names to Rogers Arena this month. On the star-studded roster are Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford (pictured), Kurt Browning, Patrick Chan, Elvis Stojko and Kaetlyn Osmond, among others. Don’t miss a breathtaking show filled with all the spins, flips and jumps that have earned these stars world championships and Olympic medals.