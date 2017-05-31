Human, Nature

By CHLOË LAI

A social philosophy known as “buen vivir” encourages human beings to nurture harmonious relationships with each other, as well as with nature. It’s this holistic approach to well-being that shapes Amazonia: The Rights of Nature, an exhibit featuring more than 100 years of textiles, jewellery, carvings, feather works and basketry. The ceremonial and everyday artifacts gathered in this exhibit come from the communities of escaped African slaves, Indigenous peoples and white settlers who stand at the front lines of today’s South American environmental conservation movement. Visit the Museum of Anthropology until Jan. 28, 2018, and let these pieces of the past fuel your hope for the future.