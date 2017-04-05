By SHERI RADFORD

Give the Easter Bunny a helping hand this year with these goodies, ideal for filling any basket.

1 Available for only a short time in the spring, Always Sakura is a green tea with notes of Rainier cherry and sweet florals at TWG Tea.

2 Handcrafted in Vancouver, the Hare Kinship talisman from Pyrrha (www.pyrrha.com) symbolizes peace and harmony.



3 Seasonal chocolates from Thomas Haas are guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth.

4 With its floppy ears and soft coat, the Blossom Posy Bunny by Jellycat is the perfect playtime companion at Indigo.