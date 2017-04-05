  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
April 5th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Hop To It

Hop To It

By SHERI RADFORD

Snuggle up to Easter with the Blossom Posy Bunny

Snuggle up to Easter with the Blossom Posy Bunny

Give the Easter Bunny a helping hand this year with these goodies, ideal for filling any basket.

1 Available for only a short time in the spring, Always Sakura is a green tea with notes of Rainier cherry and sweet florals at TWG Tea.

2 Handcrafted in Vancouver, the Hare Kinship talisman from Pyrrha (www.pyrrha.com) symbolizes peace and harmony.

3 Seasonal chocolates from Thomas Haas are guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth.

4 With its floppy ears and soft coat, the Blossom Posy Bunny by Jellycat is the perfect playtime companion at Indigo.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article