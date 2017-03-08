High Impact

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

In the Coast Salish language, the closest word to “art” is “x ˘al,” a reference to the feeling derived from making a mark. It’s a definition that perfectly suits boundary-bending Musqueam artist Susan Point and a career spent making her mark on paper, glass, wood—and, of course, First Nations art. Known for blending traditional Coast Salish motifs with non-traditional techniques, Point creates intricate, modern works that are sure to leave an impression (“Salmon Panel,” pictured). Find an array of the famed artist’s eye-catching pieces in X ˘al: Making Her Mark at Coastal Peoples Gallery until Mar. 30.