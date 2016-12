By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

It’s time to welcome 2017 to the city in style. On Dec. 31, home-grown bands, DJs and multicultural performers feature in the Concord’s New Year’s Eve Vancouver event, while food trucks will be on scene to ensure that merrymakers aren’t celebrating on empty stomachs. An early fireworks show gives little ones a chance to partake in the fun, while the midnight fireworks display lights up the waterfront for over 10 minutes. Bring on the new year!