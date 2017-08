By SHERI RADFORD

Aug. 4 to 13, 2017 Whether you want to take in an art exhibit, listen to live music, watch a film screening or browse for handmade crafts, you’re in luck. The Harmony Arts Festival has all that and more, set against a stunning ocean backdrop. This annual festival in West Vancouver brings locals and visitors alike to the waterfront for art-focussed activities, for the budding Picasso or Beethoven in each of us.