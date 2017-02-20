Happy Hour Heaven

By LUCAS AYKROYD

Ah, afternoons. You could take a nap, catch up on email—or party like the sky’s the limit at Vancouver’s thriving happy hours. Here are five of the best:

Ancora

M-F 3:30-5 pm

Fusing Peruvian and Japanese flavours with West Coast ingredients, airy Ancora also delights with its location, facing Granville Island across False Creek. Get comfy at the bar with an $8 barrel-aged cocktail (the Angel’s Share or the Diavolo in Manette) and fresh oysters, spicy albacore tuna rolls or sablefish croquettes with cilantro pumpkin sauce.

Boulevard

3-6 pm daily

House-smoked salmon pâté ($9), octopus ceviche ($10) and Korean hot dogs with Wagyu beef and pickled veggies ($10) are munchable masterpieces at the Sutton Place Hotel’s gleaming 290-seat restaurant. Feature cocktails ($6), glasses of BC wine ($6) and a four-sample craft beer flight ($8) also tantalize.

The Cascade Room

3-5 pm daily

Named after the 19th-century Vancouver Brewery’s signature Cascade Ale, this unpretentious UK-themed room attracts locals in lumberjack shirts, who tuck into comfort food like $8 chickpea fritters and $8 grilled bacon bangers beneath lampshades with Queen Victoria’s image. Quaff various cocktails on tap ($6) and full 20-ounce pints of Main Street Brewing beer ($5).

Coast

2:30-5:30 pm daily

Slurping down oysters ($1.50 a pop), diving into an artfully presented sushi-cone trio ($10.95) and munching on smoked salmon flatbread with spiced mascarpone ($12.95)—it’s all a good reason not to go back to the office. Draft beer, glasses of wine, and highballs for just $5 get the party bumping around Coast’s central circular bar.

Timber

3-6 pm daily

Looking for a patriotic alternative? From maple baked beans with bacon to smoked-potato-skin crackling with Little Qualicum Cheeseworks blue cheese, snacks (from the ever-changing menu) are half-price and cans of BC Genuine Draft are $4 during happy hour at this mecca for fans of casual Canadian comfort food.