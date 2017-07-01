Happy 150th Birthday, Canada!

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jul. 1 to 2, 2017 This year, Canada blows out 150 candles—and everyone’s invited to the birthday bash. For the country’s largest sesquicentennial celebrations outside of Ottawa, head to Canada Day at Canada Place for festivities that include five stages of music and performances, fireworks, a pancake breakfast, a parade and more. Take in famed Canuck musicians like Sam Roberts, Hey Ocean! and Dragonette, explore the armed forces exhibits, and help welcome 150 new Canadians in a group citizenship ceremony. It’s not to be missed—this party’s been a century and a half in the making.