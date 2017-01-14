Gung Hay Fat Choy!

  • eat
By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

Aberdeen Centre boasts activities galore for Chinese New Year

The Year of the Rooster arrives on Jan. 28, and from the fiery to the tranquil, Chinese New Year festivities abound across the region. The annual Chinese New Year Parade fills the streets of Chinatown with lively lion dances and martial arts performances, while LunarFest’s cultural exhibitions, games and craft-making lessons are at Oakridge Centre from Jan. 17 to Feb. 5. In Richmond, a huge selection of festive goodies and beautiful flowers are on offer at Aberdeen Centre’s Chinese New Year Flower & Gift Fair, while the International Buddhist Temple’s restful New Year’s Eve celebrations are a great option for those seeking something Zen.

