By SHERI RADFORD

Surprise your loved ones with the perfect presents on Feb. 14. Pamper her with a necklace from Tiffany & Co. or cozy pyjamas from La Vie En Rose. Spoil him with a timepiece from the Rolex Boutique, and treat a tiny tot to Chunky Pack: Valentine, which includes three heart-warming board books by Roger Priddy (at local bookstores).