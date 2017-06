By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Sep. 4, 2017 What do the Wonderbra, egg carton and goalie mask have in common? They were all invented by inquiring Canadian minds. Find out more about the True North’s innovative spirit—and get creative yourself—at Science World’s interactive Made in Canada exhibit. Kids of all ages can build and create 3D art, design a fast (or slow) bobsled and learn about local inventions in this hands-on exhibition. Ready, set, invent!