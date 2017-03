By CHLOË LAI

Unleash your inner adrenaline junkie: the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series (Mar. 11 and 12) crams all the action of a standard 80-minute game into two seven-minute halves. This worldwide tournament throws down a game so fast-paced that you might forget to breathe. Diehard fans and newbies alike are encouraged to join the game-day chaos by donning their most outrageous costumes. And with more than half of Team Canada hailing from BC, there’s plenty to cheer about.