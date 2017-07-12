  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
July 12th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Gathering of Canoes Lands at Vanier Park

Gathering of Canoes Lands at Vanier Park

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Welcome the incoming canoes at Vanier Park. (Photo: Takaya Tours)

Welcome the incoming canoes at Vanier Park. (Photo: Takaya Tours)

Jul. 14, 2017 History buffs, take note: Gathering of Canoes digs paddles deep into Vancouver’s past. For millennia, the coastal waterways were highways for local First Nations peoples, and this Friday, it’s possible to witness a traditional canoe landing at Vanier Park. Watch as up to 30 canoes request permission to come ashore on Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh territories, just one stop on a 10-day journey that travels time-honoured routes along the Sunshine Coast. Afterwards, celebrations make a splash with musical performances, family-friendly activities and an afternoon feast.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , , ,

Comment on this article

Leave a Reply