April 3rd, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Fun to Run

Fun to Run

By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

Tens of thousands of runners, joggers and walkers flood the streets for the Vancouver Sun Run

Tens of thousands of runners flood West Georgia street

Whether you’re an elite runner trying to smash records or a fitness fledgling just looking to burn some calories, you’ll fit right in at the Vancouver Sun Run (Apr. 23), Canada’s biggest 10K event. The scenic course begins downtown and stretches across some of the city’s most beautiful areas, including Stanley Park and English Bay. Run or walk your way to the finish line outside BC Place, then head inside the stadium to celebrate your achievement with cool refreshments and live entertainment. Ready, set, go!

