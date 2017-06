By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jun. 3-4, 2017 Want to tap into the local brewing scene? Head to the eighth annual Vancouver Craft Beer Week, a sudsy celebration of beer, live music and special events. The 10-day beer-chanalia culminates at the VCBW Festival, which brings more than 100 craft breweries and cideries—and over 300 unique pours—to a single venue. There, hopheads can raise a glass to art installations, food trucks, pinball, DJs and more. Cheers!