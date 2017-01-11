Flexible Foodies

By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

What happens when you combine food, acrobats and intimacy? You get Cuisine & Confessions, which tumbles into the Vancouver Playhouse from Jan. 25 to 29. In this meld of dance, theatre and circus, an acrobatic troupe takes over a giant kitchen to craft a meal. Bodies bend, fold and fly as utensils pass around the room and ingredients are creatively mixed. Amidst the culinary gymnastics, acrobats share family recipes, childhood memories and other personal recollections, making the night one to remember.