By SHERI RADFORD

Get the skinny on coconut oil: Mother Nature’s miracle product boasts a cornucopia of health and beauty benefits, from moisturizing skin and conditioning hair to boosting immunity and improving heart health. The coconut oil travel kit from Skinny & Co. includes facial oil, body butter, soap, lip balm and more, all in TSA-compliant sizes and tucked into a jute bag. Stop by Charals before jetting off to your next destination.