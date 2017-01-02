  • eat
January 2nd, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Fine Lines

Fine Lines

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

'Aquatic #2' by Pat O'Hara

Jan 7-18 Some pull strings, others paint them. Contemporary artist Pat O’Hara uses energetic brushstrokes to apply strings of paint on canvas, finishing the super-saturated works with a glossy resin finish. The BC native, who now lives in Vancouver, often draws from her own environment and experiences to create her varied, layered pieces. She favours a bold, playful palette, using shades that evoke nature, from sunrise to seaside. See the artist’s abstract acrylic-on-canvas pieces in Linearity at Bau-Xi Gallery.

