Fiercely Feminine

By CHLOË LAI

Bold urban style meets high-society swank in Tiffany & Co.’s new HardWear collection, inspired by the streets of New York. Heavy-gauge chains with graduated links feature padlocks and charms reminiscent of wrecking balls at demolition sites, their utilitarian aesthetic elevated by elegant design details—clasps vanish seamlessly into each piece for ultimate symmetry and flow. Rock a pair of triple-drop earrings, available in sterling silver or 18K gold, at an underground club, evening opera or Sunday afternoon brunch. These pieces, like the women who wear them, are ready for anything.