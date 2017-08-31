Hora Feliz! Happy Hour at Fayuca

By TIM PAWSEY

Truly a cut above, happy hour at Yaletown’s newly minted Fayuca is the real deal: cockles with lime, guacamole with crispy sunchokes, albacore crudo salad, vegan tostada, grilled cactus with salsa verde, all matched with BC wines, mezcal and margaritas. Linger longer in this airy tile-trimmed space for more substantial northern Mexican plates that range from pork jowl with black bean–braised cipollini onions and charred salsa to braised beef cheeks with butternut squash gnocchi.

