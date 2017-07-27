Fantastic Finds at the Lonsdale Artisan Farmer’s Market

By DANIELLE CUNNINGHAM

Love to shop local? Look no further than the idyllic Lonsdale Artisan Farmers’ Market in North Vancouver. Searching for treasures there is a fun and picturesque way to spend a sunny Saturday. Foodies, jewellery collectors, green thumbs and BC wine enthusiasts find their bliss seaside while taking in music from live performers. Discover the best locally grown and crafted goods the region has to offer: treat taste buds to a tempting whipped matcha tea–flavoured chocolate from Solasta Chocolate, sample a signature chilli vodka from Sons of Vancouver Distillery or exfoliate with a coffee scrub soap bar from Reward Your Skin. Located in Lonsdale Quay, the market boasts a book exchange, children’s activities, kids’ clothing, handcrafted pottery and a newspaper-reading station perfect for unwinding. This vibrant market has so much mouth-watering fare and organic produce—not to mention unbeatable harbour-front views—that locals and travellers just might find the “Quay” to their hearts.