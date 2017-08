By SHERI RADFORD

Aug. 19 to Sep. 4, 2017 One day is never enough to take in all the sights, sounds and smells of The Fair at the PNE. For over a century, this summertime fair has been entertaining both the young and young-at-heart with rides, outdoor concerts and mouth-watering food. Cheer on the SuperDogs, visit farm animals and wander through the PNE Prize Home. And we dare you to resist the aroma of Those Little Donuts—a scent guaranteed to send Vancouverites into a feeding frenzy.