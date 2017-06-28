  • eat
June 28th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Explore the Cambie Bridge Video Installation, “Uninterrupted”

"Uninterrupted" film turns Cambie Bridge into a walk-in theatre.

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

"Uninterrupted" film turns Cambie Bridge into a walk-in theatre.

“Uninterrupted” film turns Cambie Bridge into a walk-in theatre.

Watching Pacific salmon fight their way up the mighty Adams River is already popcorn-worthy, but Uninterrupted brings it to new heights: the underside of the Cambie Street Bridge. Beginning Jun. 28 and running all summer long, this 30-minute film projection appears after dusk, and captivates onlookers with a wild salmon migration that covers the near-half-mile (0.8-km) surface of the bridge. Head to Coopers’ Park on the bridge’s north side to catch the spectacle. Our review? Two thumbs up.

