Explore the Cambie Bridge Video Installation, “Uninterrupted”

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Watching Pacific salmon fight their way up the mighty Adams River is already popcorn-worthy, but Uninterrupted brings it to new heights: the underside of the Cambie Street Bridge. Beginning Jun. 28 and running all summer long, this 30-minute film projection appears after dusk, and captivates onlookers with a wild salmon migration that covers the near-half-mile (0.8-km) surface of the bridge. Head to Coopers’ Park on the bridge’s north side to catch the spectacle. Our review? Two thumbs up.