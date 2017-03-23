Easter Egg-stravaganza

By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

Easter is a time for family, bunnies, eats and adventures. Enjoy them all and have a good hare day with these fun holiday happenings.

Easter at Lonsdale Quay Kids earn a sweet treat bag by finding all five colours of eggs scattered across Lonsdale Quay Market (Apr. 16), then the Easter Bunny himself drops in for a visit.



Grouse Mountain Easter Brunch Enjoy a tasty buffet brunch for the whole family, then join the Easter Bunny for an egg hunt atop Grouse Mountain (Apr. 16).

Great A-Maze-ing Egg Hunt Children and parents alike can take in the springtime beauty of VanDusen Botanical Garden while exploring outdoor egg-hunting areas ranging from easy to difficult. Try your best and get a yummy chocolate prize (Apr. 15 and 16).