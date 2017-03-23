  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
March 23rd, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Easter Egg-stravaganza

Easter Egg-stravaganza

By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

Easter treasures await. (Photo: AbsolutImages /iStockPhoto.com)

Easter treasures await. (Photo: AbsolutImages/iStockPhoto.com)

Easter is a time for family, bunnies, eats and adventures. Enjoy them all and have a good hare day with these fun holiday happenings.

Easter at Lonsdale Quay Kids earn a sweet treat bag by finding all five colours of eggs scattered across Lonsdale Quay Market (Apr. 16), then the Easter Bunny himself drops in for a visit.

Grouse Mountain Easter Brunch Enjoy a tasty buffet brunch for the whole family, then join the Easter Bunny for an egg hunt atop Grouse Mountain (Apr. 16).

Great A-Maze-ing Egg Hunt Children and parents alike can take in the springtime beauty of VanDusen Botanical Garden while exploring outdoor egg-hunting areas ranging from easy to difficult. Try your best and get a yummy chocolate prize (Apr. 15 and 16).

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article