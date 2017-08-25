Dynamic Duo

By SHERI RADFORD

Sep 3 You’ll be dancing on the ceiling (oh, what a feeling!) when Lionel Richie takes the stage at Rogers Arena. Joining the Grammy-, Oscar- and Golden Globe–winning artist—in what might be pop music’s most perfect pairing—is the best-selling female artist of all time, Mariah Carey. Their aptly named All the Hits Tour is filled with the songs you know and love, from Richie’s “Endless Love,” “Penny Lover” and “All Night Long (All Night)” to Carey’s “Always Be My Baby,” “Touch My Body” and “We Belong Together.” Consider it a stroll down memory lane complete with a hit-parade soundtrack.