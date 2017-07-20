  • eat
July 20th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Drum is Calling Festival

Drum is Calling Festival

By CHLOË LAI

Shane Koyczan (centre) joins an illustrious list of performers at The Drum is Calling Festival.

Catch Shane Koyczan (centre) and other Canadian legends at The Drum is Calling Festival.

Jul. 22 to 30, 2017 For nine glorious days, The Drum Is Calling Festival becomes the beating heart of our city, highlighting the music, art, fashion and strength of First Nations and diverse cultures. What can you expect? Throat singing by award-winning vocalist Tanya Tagaq. Powerful performances by Canadian Music Hall of Fame veteran Buffy Sainte-Marie, Juno Award–winning Chantal Kreviazuk, spoken-word champion Shane Koyczan (pictured, above centre) and others. Stunning designs at Indigenous Fashion Week. Thunderous cross-cultural drumming. Plus carving and weaving workshops, short films, DJs, artisans and food vendors. At a festival like this, there’s plenty to celebrate.

