By CHLOË LAI

Jul. 22 to 30, 2017 For nine glorious days, The Drum Is Calling Festival becomes the beating heart of our city, highlighting the music, art, fashion and strength of First Nations and diverse cultures. What can you expect? Throat singing by award-winning vocalist Tanya Tagaq. Powerful performances by Canadian Music Hall of Fame veteran Buffy Sainte-Marie, Juno Award–winning Chantal Kreviazuk, spoken-word champion Shane Koyczan (pictured, above centre) and others. Stunning designs at Indigenous Fashion Week. Thunderous cross-cultural drumming. Plus carving and weaving workshops, short films, DJs, artisans and food vendors. At a festival like this, there’s plenty to celebrate.