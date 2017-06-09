Drink It All In: Vancouver’s Juice Bar Scene

Vancouver juice bars are on the rise as locals discover the benefits of these detoxifying drinks. What better way to conquer your fitness goals? Drink up and cool down with post-workout delights around the city

By DANIELLE CUNNINGHAM

Gastown

Whether it’s a post-spin class pick-me-up you’re seeking, or hydration after an afternoon of sightseeing, Nectar has you covered. The menu features juices with seasonal flavours and specific healing properties. Some aid in digestion, promote healthy immune function, clear the skin or support weight loss, while others simply aid in recovering from a night out. All Nectar juices have been pulped and pressed using a hydraulic press to pack in nutrients. The Motivate “milkshake” steals the show with hemp seeds, chia seeds, cardamom, cinnamon, vanilla, raw honey and alkaline water. Visit the flagship location on West Hastings, or stop by the cart on Granville.

Coal Harbour

Tackling Vancouver’s seawall on foot or by bike is no small task—leave the guilt at home and treat yourself to a nutrient-dense snack, fresh off the press from MELU Juice & Health Bar. Try the Berry Beetiful, which looks and tastes just like it sounds: apple, tomato, beetroot and strawberry all flavour this vibrantly coloured detoxifier. Vegan nut mylks, guilt-free desserts and nourishing meals are also available on the run. Potted plants, tapestry and exposed brick walls make the space Instagram-worthy.

Granville Island

Once you’ve taken advantage of the kayaking or paddleboarding at Granville Island, reach for a healthy temptation on shore at Fraser Valley Juice & Salad. Located in the Public Market, this spot offers fresh squeezed juice and health-focused fare. The sweetness of summer is captured in the Tropical Fruit Juice, with sweet kiwi, orange, pineapple and strawberry. Savouries like Vietnamese noodle salad and stir-fried vegetables are also served.

Kitsilano

After a few laps in Kitsilano Pool, or a sandy volleyball match, dive into a refreshment at Olive + Ruby Café (pictured). This local hang-out is a feast for both your eyes and your taste buds. Suspended wicker chairs, a colourful mural, a communal table and wall-mounted plants make this space an oasis in any season. Cold-pressed concoctions from Sexy Juice, such as the Restore Tonic, feature simple ingredients for fuel and hydration. This fan-favourite contains hibiscus, lavender, camomile, lemon balm, maple syrup and alkaline water. Mouth-watering smoothies and “things on toast” leave you craving seconds.

North Vancouver

Whether you’ve strolled across the 139-m- (459-ft-) long Capilano Suspension Bridge or trekked up 853 m (2,800 ft) of sheer incline on the arduous Grouse Grind, you deserve a wholesome reward. Our choice? The Juicery Co., nestled in North Van’s picturesque Edgemont Village. This cozy juice shack also boasts nut mylks, elixirs and raw organic fare to quench your thirst or satiate your cravings after clocking in a calorie-burner in the great outdoors. Try a hydrating Watermelon Fresca, replete with watermelon rind, cucumber, basil, mint, lime and chia seeds.