Double Take

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Things aren’t always what they seem. That’s why it’s worth taking a longer look at the Contemporary Art Gallery’s latest exhibit, Song of the Open Road. Highlighting 10 artists from around the globe, the show focuses on diverse photography practices—everything from stills to moving images to archival prints. Pieces like Kelly Lycan’s “Nearby Nearby: 291 Burlap Walls” (pictured) are examined through a lens that questions whether snapshots record a moment or show an alternate reality. See for yourself until Jun. 18.