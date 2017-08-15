Dîner en Blanc: Twice as Elegant

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Aug. 24, 2017 What happens when Parisian elegance meets flash-mob feast? Dîner en Blanc, a pop-up event that draws thousands for an all-white-attire affair. Launched 29 years ago in Paris, the posh picnic is now hosted in over 70 cities worldwide. And this year, for the first time in North America, the elegant evening will be hosted in not one, but two secret locales. Strict rules add a certain je ne sais quoi: all attire must be white; tables, chairs and accoutrements are toted in by participants; and locations remain hush-hush until just hours before. Tickets are snapped up weeks in advance, but this en blanc bash is truly a sight to behold. Bon appétit!