Delicious Deeds

By CHLOË LAI

At Dining Out For Life, you can have your cake and let someone else eat it, too—in a manner of speaking. On Mar. 30, restaurants throughout the Lower Mainland donate 25% of each food bill to local not-for-profit A Loving Spoonful, which provides free, healthy meals and nutritional counselling for Vancouverites living with HIV/AIDS. The more you indulge, the more you help. So go ahead and order that chocolate molten cake (Dockside), praline mousse (Forage) or traditional tiramisu (Joe Fortes) after dinner. It’ll feel as good as it tastes.