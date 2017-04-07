Dapper Dudes

By CHLOË LAI

Vancouver’s lush beards, hand-twirled moustaches and crisp jawlines are evidence of a grooming revolution. Joining the fight against wild whiskers is Groom, a Montreal-based company producing small batches of beard oils, moustache waxes and shaving products. Their ingredients are as straightforward as their name, and never tested on animals. Subtly scented with natural oils like sandalwood, clary sage and tobacco blend, these handcrafted products will keep gents looking and feeling like they’ve just left the best barbershop in town. At Frank + Oak.