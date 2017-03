By SHERI RADFORD

Newbies and aficionados alike always find much to love at the Vancouver International Dance Festival (Mar. 1 to 25). The 17th annual fest brings to local stages everything from ballet to butoh. Don’t miss Dairakudakan, Japan’s otherworldly ensemble; the visionary choreography of San Francisco’s Alonzo King LINES Ballet (pictured); and Post No Bills, a solo piece by Denmark’s Kitt Johnson that explores the transformative power of crisis.