Craft Beer Circuit

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Excitement is brewing in Vancouver’s East Village. The area is home to six craft breweries and a small-batch distillery—all just a hop, sip and jump away. Now there’s extra incentive to tour the area’s artisanal offerings thanks to The East Village Brewery & Distillery Passport. Pick up the map and passport at venues like Odd Society Spirits, Storm Brewing and Powell Street Craft Brewery, and start sipping. Once stamps to all seven locations have been collected, souvenir-savvy imbibers are rewarded with a free growler. We’ll raise a glass to that.