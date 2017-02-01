Cool for Couples

By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

Looking for something unusual to do with your valentine? Give one of these awesome outings a try:

1. Let Purdys chocolatiers teach you how to make truffles or chocolate bark, then take home your delicious creations and enjoy them together (by appointment only at South Granville location). Craving a full meal? The expert chefs at The Dirty Apron Cooking School help you create scrumptious appetizers, entrées and desserts.

2. Get out the clay, fire up the kiln and make something that says “I love you” at drop-in pottery classes at HiDe Art. If you’re more into silver, try one of the intimate jewellery-making workshops at Katami Designs, and learn the techniques of the ancient trade.

3. Get closer to your sweetheart—and the city—as you learn photography from an expert at Vancouver Photowalks. Capture all the nooks and crannies of historic sites such as Gastown and stunning Stanley Park.

4. Explore the city’s rich gastronomy scene with Vancouver Foodie Tours, or wet your whistles as Vancouver Brewery Tours gives you a Valentine’s Day–themed, behind-the-scenes look at the city’s top craft breweries.