June 7th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > City of Bhangra: A Musical Cultural Extravaganza

By CHLOË LAI

Author, poet and artist Rupi Kaur takes the stage on Jun. 14.

Jun. 11 to 17, 2017 The City of Bhangra Festival—the biggest of its kind in North America—delivers a body-shaking, mind-blowing crash course on South Asian beats, dance and culture. This year’s revelry brings more than 350 world-class performers to the stage, including New York Times best-selling author and poet Rupi Kaur (pictured) with singer Beya Likhari. Catch the world premiere of documentary Bhangra City, produced by local sensation Delhi 2 Dublin; join the Bhangra Funk movement with LA-based dancers Shivani Bhagwan and Chaya Kumar; and wrap up at a no-holds-barred finale party with DJs from across Canada.

