City of Bhangra: A Musical Cultural Extravaganza

By CHLOË LAI

Jun. 11 to 17, 2017 The City of Bhangra Festival—the biggest of its kind in North America—delivers a body-shaking, mind-blowing crash course on South Asian beats, dance and culture. This year’s revelry brings more than 350 world-class performers to the stage, including New York Times best-selling author and poet Rupi Kaur (pictured) with singer Beya Likhari. Catch the world premiere of documentary Bhangra City, produced by local sensation Delhi 2 Dublin; join the Bhangra Funk movement with LA-based dancers Shivani Bhagwan and Chaya Kumar; and wrap up at a no-holds-barred finale party with DJs from across Canada.