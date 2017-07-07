July 7, 2017

City of Angels: Vancouver Premiere of the Award-Winning Broadway Show

By CHLOË LAI

Jul. 8 to 17, 2017 Murder. Betrayal. Deception. Laughs? Award-winning Broadway musical comedy City of Angels simultaneously embraces and satirizes the film noir genre of 1940s Hollywood. Storylines collide as crime novelist-turned-screenwriter Stine struggles to recreate his gritty characters for a major movie studio, all while falling prey to the temptations of fame. Staging this Vancouver premiere are veteran performers—not to mention Jessie and Leo Award-winners—with credits spanning Broadway classics, hit TV shows and feature films. Mark your calendar, kid. This is the stuff that dreams are made of.

