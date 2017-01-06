  • eat
January 6th, 2017
Chocolate Chronicle

Chocolate Chronicle

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Delicious Crunchetti clusters from Brockmann's Chocolates

Once upon a time there was a chocolate-maker named Willy. Only in this particular story, his tempting confections were brought from Europe to Canada, where they were crafted with care for another 30 years. The third-generation chocolatiers now offer two locally made treats: the creamy Truffini truffles, which are available in 11 flavours, including Canadian maple; and the addictive Crunchetti clusters, with toasted almonds and cranberries. Indulge your sweet tooth with treats by Brockmann’s Chocolates at Urban Fare and Nesters.

