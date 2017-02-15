Cavalia: Odysseo Rides Into Vancouver

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Cavalia: Odysseo gallops into the big white top in False Creek, bringing 65 horses and 48 riders, acrobats, aerialists and musicians along for the ride. The show is making a big splash with viewers—and we’re not just talking about the grand finale, when the stage is flooded with 150,000 litres (40,000 gallons) of water.

From beginning to end, the show is a tightly choreographed production that features acrobats performing on a giant merry-go-round, a breathtaking silks act with horses and aerialists, thrilling stunt-riding, and African drumming mixed with tumbling. It’s hard not to be awed by the two Liberty Acts, where the trainers command a group of beautiful—and attentive—horses through voice and body language alone.

Add in an absolutely amazing stage—which measures 17,000 square feet (1,580 square metres) and features a three-storey hill—and a live four-piece band with a vocalist, and you’ve got an amazing production.

For the full equine experience, give full rein to the Rendez-Vous VIP package, which includes a pass to the private VIP lounge and patio, a buffet dinner, centre-row seats, and a delicious dessert buffet at intermission. But the best part may be the behind-the-scenes look at the stables. Following the amazing performances, it’s a treat to meet the hard-working stars of the show as they snooze and munch hay. And the photo ops make for the most memorable keepsake.

See the show in Vancouver until March 12. Click here for tickets and information.