Carnaval Del Sol Shines in Vancouver

Jul. 8 to 9, 2017 Dust off your dancing shoes and brace yourself for a full-blown fiesta. From Jul. 8 to 9, Carnaval Del Sol—the largest Latin carnival in the Pacific Northwest—floods False Creek with dazzling performances, unforgettable food, awesome art and even a Street World Cup Soccer Tournament. Get swept up in Samba Fusion’s (pictured) Brazilian Samba–inspired moves, Wil Campa’s 13-piece Afro-Cuban band, Las Estrellas de Vancouver’s intoxicating mariachi music, and other acts from Puerto Rico to Argentina. With cooking demos, Zumba and drumming workshops, there are lots of ways to keep the salsa in your step for weeks to come.