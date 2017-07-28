  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
July 28th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Canuck Comedy at Vancouver TheatreSports

Canuck Comedy at Vancouver TheatreSports

By SHERI RADFORD

Vancouver TheatreSports League presents The True North Strong and Funny

Vancouver TheatreSports League presents The True North Strong and Funny

To Sep 2, 2017 Anne of Green Gables, a Mountie and a hockey player walk into a bar and order some poutine. No, that isn’t a joke, but it could be when the Vancouver TheatreSports League takes aim at the politest nation on earth. All summer long, the VTSL presents Oh, Canada – The True North Strong and Funny, filled with vignettes and improv games lampooning beloved Canuck symbols such as maple syrup, lumberjacks, hockey and a certain boy-band-cute Prime Minister. And don’t be surprised if Bob and Doug McKenzie show up alongside Dudley Do-Right. Above all, expect the unexpected.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.