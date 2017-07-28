Canuck Comedy at Vancouver TheatreSports

By SHERI RADFORD

To Sep 2, 2017 Anne of Green Gables, a Mountie and a hockey player walk into a bar and order some poutine. No, that isn’t a joke, but it could be when the Vancouver TheatreSports League takes aim at the politest nation on earth. All summer long, the VTSL presents Oh, Canada – The True North Strong and Funny, filled with vignettes and improv games lampooning beloved Canuck symbols such as maple syrup, lumberjacks, hockey and a certain boy-band-cute Prime Minister. And don’t be surprised if Bob and Doug McKenzie show up alongside Dudley Do-Right. Above all, expect the unexpected.