By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

What do you get when you pack Canada into a crispy snack? The answer is Neal Brothers’ Kettle Chips. Sweet and smoky flavours mingle deliciously in cool Canuck options such as Maple Bacon, while each bite of Montreal Steak Spice is loaded with East Coast zing. Other True North Strong and Free selections include Spicy Srirachup, Salt and Vinegar, and Vij’s Delhi-licious. Available at Choices and Urban Fare.