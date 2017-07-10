  • eat
July 10th, 2017
Canada's Got Talent(ed Artists)

Canada’s Got Talent(ed Artists)

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

"Vanishing Prairies - Wood Grain Elevator" by Mark Bowen (Photo: Mark Bowen)

“Vanishing Prairies – Wood Grain Elevator” by Mark Bowen. (Photo: Mark Bowen)

To Jul. 16, 2017 It’s Canada’s 150th birthday, which means that normally apologetic and modest Canucks are celebrating home-grown talent—sorry. To see for yourself, head to Ferry Building Gallery’s Oh Canada exhibit. Artists from north of the 49th parallel showcase works in various media, including prints by Vancouver-based artist Heather Aston and layered photographic pieces by Mark Bowen (“Vanishing Prairies – Wood Grain Elevator,” pictured). Again, sorry for tooting our own horns.

