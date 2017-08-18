Canada 150 at TWG Tea

By SHERI RADFORD

To Aug. 31, 2017 It’s Canada’s 150th birthday, but you get the treat: TWG Tea is offering a special Jubilee Tea set menu to celebrate the country’s sesquicentennial. Made from local ingredients, the cornucopia of dishes are inspired by traditional recipes from across the country; for instance, the salmon confit with Lemon Bush Tea–infused panna cotta suggests the West Coast, while the tourtière (meat pie) with Weekend in Hong Kong Tea–infused rhubarb chutney evokes the province of Quebec. The meal is paired with either hot Jubilee Tea or iced French Earl Grey Tea. Consider it a cross-country culinary road trip, all without leaving Vancouver.