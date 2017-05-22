Buzzing Bakery

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Love honey? Then make a beeline to Beaucoup Bakery for honey pastries that arrived just in time for spring. The bakery is all abuzz with excitement for three new creations that celebrate local, small-batch nectar from Hives for Humanity. Satisfy that sweet tooth with the buttery Honey Banana Double Baked Croissant, topped with honey caramel and crushed banana chips. For a delicately sweet treat, try the unbaked Grapefruit Honey Tarragon Cheesecake. Or indulge in the savoury Miso Honey Roasted Eggplant Flatbread, with fresh zucchini shiso salad. Trust us: it’s the bee’s knees.