  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
May 22nd, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Buzzing Bakery

Buzzing Bakery

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Tempt your taste buds with treats for every occasion. (Photo by Betty Hung)

Tempt your taste buds with treats for every occasion. (Photo by Betty Hung)

Love honey? Then make a beeline to Beaucoup Bakery for honey pastries that arrived just in time for spring. The bakery is all abuzz with excitement for three new creations that celebrate local, small-batch nectar from Hives for Humanity. Satisfy that sweet tooth with the buttery Honey Banana Double Baked Croissant, topped with honey caramel and crushed banana chips. For a delicately sweet treat, try the unbaked Grapefruit Honey Tarragon Cheesecake. Or indulge in the savoury Miso Honey Roasted Eggplant Flatbread, with fresh zucchini shiso salad. Trust us: it’s the bee’s knees.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article