Brewery & The Beast: Ultimate Meat Fest

By SHERI RADFORD

Jul. 23, 2017 Calling all carnivores: only one event each summer combines perfectly prepared proteins with liberal lashings of local libations. When Brewery & The Beast returns to Vancouver this month, it brings with it more than 50 acclaimed chefs and restaurants, including Kissa Tanto, Hawksworth, Forage, Café Medina and Torafuku. Each one cooks, cures, roasts or barbecues various cuts of meat to mouth-watering perfection. And if you want to feel virtuous about such a day of debauchery, rest assured that partial proceeds go to charity.