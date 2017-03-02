Breaking Boundaries

By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

The Chutzpah! Festival (to Mar. 13) is back for another year of culturally diverse, boundary-pushing music, dance, comedy and theatre. This year’s fest includes performances from Abraham.In.Motion, who deliver a mixed repertoire of Kyle Abraham’s socially conscious hip-hop, jazz and African dance fusions. On the theatre front, Aaron Davidman grapples with identity, justice and history in his solo show Wrestling Jerusalem (pictured). And for those after something on the lighter side, Mark Schiff, one of Jerry Seinfeld’s favourite funnymen, has all the laughs you need.