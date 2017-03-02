  • eat
March 2nd, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Breaking Boundaries

Breaking Boundaries

By SPENCER VAN VLOTEN

Aaron Davidman in Wrestling Jerusalem

Aaron Davidman in Wrestling Jerusalem

The Chutzpah! Festival (to Mar. 13) is back for another year of culturally diverse, boundary-pushing music, dance, comedy and theatre. This year’s fest includes performances from Abraham.In.Motion, who deliver a mixed repertoire of Kyle Abraham’s socially conscious hip-hop, jazz and African dance fusions. On the theatre front, Aaron Davidman grapples with identity, justice and history in his solo show Wrestling Jerusalem (pictured). And for those after something on the lighter side, Mark Schiff, one of Jerry Seinfeld’s favourite funnymen, has all the laughs you need.

